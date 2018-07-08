Samsung India puts Noida on top with world’s largest mobile factory

NEW DELHI: The tag of housing the world’s largest mobile factory has straight away put Noida on top of the world manufacturing map when it comes to consumer electronics.

Not China or South Korea — and certainly not the US — the tag of housing the world’s largest mobile factory has straight away put Noida on top of the world manufacturing map when it comes to consumer electronics. The new 35-acre Samsung Electronics facility at Sector 81 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in landing together at a quickly-prepared helipad adjacent to the factory to officially inaugurate it on Monday.

One of the first electronics manufacturing facilities set up in the country in the early 1990s, the plant started by manufacturing TVs in 1997.

The current mobile phone manufacturing unit was added in 2005. In June last year, the South Korean giant announced a Rs 4,915 crore investment to expand the Noida plant and, after a year, the new facility is ready to double production.

The company is currently making 67 million smartphones in India and with the new plant being functional, it is expected to manufacture nearly 120 million mobile phones. Not just mobiles, the expansion of the current facility will double Samsung’s production capacity of consumer electronics like refrigerators and flat-panel televisions, further consolidating the company’s leadership in these segments. According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, the new facility gives Samsung an advantage by reducing the time to market.” This will help Samsung bring some local features to the devices powered by R&D here.

Apart from this, the company can also bring in export opportunity for Samsung to SAARC and other regions,” Pathak said. Samsung has two manufacturing plants — in Noida and in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu — five R&D centres, and one design centre in Noida, employing over 70,000 people and expanding its network to over 1.5 lakh retail outlets.

