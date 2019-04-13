Samsung Galaxy A80 with a rotating camera launched

Samsung Galaxy A80, the company’s first phone with pop-up rotating camera has been launched. The phone has triple camera sensors, that can rotate to the front when one opens the front camera. The phone has been announced globally. It comes in three colour options — white, gold, and black. In addition to pop-up rotating camera setup, the Galaxy A80 sports Samsung’s ‘New Infinity’ display with no notch. The phone has a high screen-to-body ratio, minimum bezels on the sides and a thin chin. Unlike most smartphones these days, the Galaxy A80 does not have a notch, and it features a truly bezel-less Super AMOLED screen of 6.7-inches in size and FHD+ (1980×2400 pixels) resolution.

The camera is the highlight of the phone consisting of a 48MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide (123-degree) with f/2.2 aperture and a third 3D depth camera works as both the front camera and the rear camera. The triple camera system, which is aligned vertically, pops up and rotate to the front when one wants to click selfies. Previously the Oppo N1 was the first phone which offered a rotating camera, though this launched back in 2014.

Samsung Galaxy A80 will be available starting from May 29. Samsung Galaxy A80 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon’s new 730G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal memory is not expandable. The phone ditches a 3.5 mm headset jack and instead uses a Type-C USB port. This is a dual SIM phone that measures 165.2×76.5×9.3mm. Samsung Galaxy A80 sports an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and also supports biometric authentication for unlocking the phone.

