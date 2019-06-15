SalamAir to fly to Trabzon and Istanbul in July

MUSCAT: SalamAir, the first budget airline in the Sultanate, will launch services in July to Trabzon and Istanbul in Turkey, bringing the number of its destinations to 20. Captain Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, told Oman News Agency that on July 1 the airline will start operating three direct flights a week between Muscat and Trabzon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. “On July 3, the company will operate a direct flight to the Turkish city of Istanbul, linking Muscat International Airport to Sabiha Airport with two flights per week on Sundays and Wednesdays.”

SalamAir has been receiving a great response due to the development and increase in the number of destinations, fleet and services, which reflected positively on the performance of the company by the end of May 2019, embodied in the company’s high return rate of 100 per cent and occupation rate of 84 per cent, compared with 66 per cent in the same period in 2018. He added that the number of passengers doubled, offset by an increase in capacity by 40 per cent and an increase in punctual compliance to 90 per cent in May. — ONA

