SalamAir set to fly to Baku,Tbilisi

MUSCAT, June 23 – SalamAir, Oman’s first low-cost airline, will launch its flights to Azerbaijan on Sunday and to Georgia on Monday, taking its total number of destinations to 13. The ceremonial flight to Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, will take off from the Muscat International Airport at 5.30 pm on Sunday. Eng Khalid bin Hilal al Yahmadi, Chairman, Board of Directors, and Captain Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of the airline, will be joined by top officials at the briefing ceremony to be held at the airport on Sunday. There will be two flights to Baku at 11.05 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the return flights — on Wednesdays and Fridays — arrive in Muscat at 6.20 am. The fare for a return ticket for Muscat-Baku-Muscat will be RO 106. Georgian capital Tbilisi will see three services a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flights will depart at 11 pm.

KABEER YOUSUF