SalamAir opens first sales office in Muscat

“We are broadening SalamAir’s reach to our valued customers and staying true to our promise of service excellence by opening our first sales office in Oman. As part of our expansion strategy, we want to reach more guests, providing them with a convenient product offering and a full suite of services”, said Captain Mohamed Ahmed (pictured), CEO of SalamAir about the opening of Oman first budget airline’s sales office in Panorama Mall, located at the heart of Muscat.

The new office will be inaugurated on today, November 15, 2018, commemorating Oman’s 48th National Day. In this occasion, SalamAir will be giving away 48 free tickets to its growing customer base in partnership with multiple radio stations as well as social media. The new office promises customers a list of services including reservations and ticketing, itinerary changes, purchase of value-added options, as well as providing guests with general information and support to better plan their travel.

The CEO went on to explain, “With this launch, we were able to take a significant step forward in increasing our footprint to customers of our home base. We are continuously investing in our infrastructure as a novel airline to ensure we are available for our customers in key business locations across Muscat, the Sultanate and across the GCC as well. We encourage our passengers to always book in ways that’s most viable and convenient to them. Our trained staff is always ready to assist them in making their travel enjoyable and as seamless as possible.”

Related