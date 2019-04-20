SalamAir launches new destinations in Saudi Arabia

Muscat: Increasing connectivity between Oman and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) destinations, SalamAir has launched non-stop flights to Riyadh as well as four seasonal flights to Medina catering to Umrah travellers during the Holy month of Ramadhan. The new service is the airline’s second destination in the Kingdom after Jeddah. Return tickets to Riyadh and Medina are now available at special promotional fares.

Starting June 1, 2019, SalamAir will fly four times a week to Riyadh on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, departing Muscat at 10:25 am arriving in Riyadh at 11:25. Return flights will depart from Riyadh at 12:20 arriving in Muscat at 15:30. SalamAir’s four seasonal flights to Medina with the return to Muscat will be on May 9, May 16, May 23, May 28.