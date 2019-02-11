SalamAir flies 1.4 million passengers since launch

Combining convenience, flexibility and reliability of experience, SalamAir recently celebrated two years of affordable travel to a growing range of exciting destinations. This landmark occasion sees the airline mark various milestones whether growth of operations, or expansion of fleet and destinations, while always looking to offer its business and leisure guests unforgettable experiences on land and in the skies.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed (pictured), CEO of SalamAir said, “We are excited to celebrate two years of redefining affordable travel in Oman and the region. We are proud to create a new avenue to contribute to Oman’s economic diversification strategy. The industry has set in motion a world of benefits for the Sultanate in terms of economic growth, job creation and supporting the transformation envisaged in Oman’s Vision 2040.”

Since its inaugural flight from Salalah to Muscat on January 30, 2017, SalamAir has carried over 1.4 million passengers. The airline enjoyed a steady rise in passenger footfall powered by its expanding route network currently standing at 14 destinations, competitive price offers, as well as the customer-centric loyalty programme ‘More on Air’ to meet the increased demand for affordable travel options around the region. The programme rewards guests with a one-way airline ticket in exchange for 10 boarding passes collected within a year. This stands in addition to its three easy fare options: Light, Friendly and Flexi; as well as the fairly-priced menu of extras, such as extra luggage allowance, seat selection and priority check-in options. The airline continues enticing different pallets after recently introducing a new meal menu onboard.

The captain added, “Our success so far has been built on the promise of offering a different proposition to travellers locally and regionally. We have been focused on providing guests with affordable, flexible and rewarding travel options across our expanding network. We have also been focused on optimising our operations, while looking into the future by investing in one of the most in-demand aircraft, the A320neos, a model that promises to improve our passenger experience and efficiency.”

