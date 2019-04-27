SalamAir announces Kuwait route in June

Muscat: SalamAir has announced a new route between Muscat and Kuwait City. The new service leverages the growth of tourism and business travel between both countries. Kuwait City became SalamAir’s sixth destination in the Gulf

Cooperation Council (GCC) after direct flights to Doha, Dubai, and Jeddah.

In addition to the recently launched route Riyadh and the direct flights between Abu-Dhabi and Salalah.

Commencing on June 2, SalamAir will fly daily to Kuwait City. Flights will depart from Muscat to Kuwait on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at 9:20am and arrive in Kuwait at 10:30 am, and depart Kuwait at 11:10 am arriving in Muscat at 2:10 pm. As for Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday and Saturday flights will depart Muscat at 04:10 pm arriving in Kuwait at 05:20 am with the return flights departing from Kuwait at 6 am and arriving in Muscat at 9 pm.wth.”

Opening its office in Kuwait, SalamAir, has collaborated with the travel management company, Boodai Aviation Group, and has also opened its first office in Kuwait. Located at the Avenues mall, the office will offer a full range of services including reservations and ticketing, itinerary changes, purchase of value-added options, as well as provide guests with general information and support to better plan their travels.

Today, the SalamAir network consists of 17 destinations including Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Dhaka, Alexandria, Kuwait, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.