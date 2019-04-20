SalamAir adds two new Saudi routes

Muscat, April 20 – Increasing connectivity between Oman and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) destinations, SalamAir has launched non-stop flights to Riyadh, as well as four seasonal flights to Medina catering to Umrah travellers during the holy month of Ramadhan. The new service is the airline’s second destination in the Kingdom after Jeddah.

Starting June 1, 2019, SalamAir will fly four times a week to Riyadh on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, departing Muscat at 10:25 arriving in Riyadh at 11:25. Return flights will depart from Riyadh at 12:20 arriving in Muscat at 15:30. SalamAir’s four seasonal flights to Medina with return to Muscat will be on May 9, May 16, May 23, and May 28, 2019.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir said, “The Jeddah-Muscat route has been successful, and we look forward to expanding our network across the Kingdom by adding Riyadh and Medina. Saudi Arabia is a market poised for growth when it comes to the aviation sector. The country recorded 8 per cent passenger growth in 2017 and 12 per cent in H1 2018.

Tourism and travel are becoming an increasingly influential sector in the Kingdom’s economic diversification strategy.”

The Captain added, “For us at SalamAir, we continue to introduce more options when it comes to convenient and cost-effective travel. Our GCC network is expanding and we will continue with this strategy to meet the increased demand on these destinations for leisure and business travellers alike. Oman is a very popular destination for Saudis looking for short holidays and business travel and we are delighted to contribute in strengthening the relation between Oman and KSA.”

Today, the SalamAir network consists of 17 destinations including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Shiraz, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Dhaka, Alexandria, Kuwait, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

