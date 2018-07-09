Salalah set to usher in tourism festival

MUSCAT, July 9 – As Dhofar Municipality gears up for the Salalah Tourism Festival 2018 to commence on Tuesday, the city is all set to receive visitors during its famed monsoon season. Salalah is decked up in greenery with mist and drizzle, the features that draw visitors in droves. “There is no substitute to the ‘Salalah’ experience,” says Yousuf al Balushi, who is currently enjoying his trip to Salalah. “The temperature here is under 26 degrees Celsius. I see a lot of visitors from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A visitor from Saudi Arabia told me he has been coming to Salalah for the last six years. This year, his relatives have joined him as well and they are a team of eleven. According to him, Salalah is not just about the weather, but also about tourism infrastructure.”

“There are a lot of activities for children in Itin. Most importantly, I cannot see any traces of Cyclone Mekunu impact,” said Al Balushi. Oman Air has introduced additional flights, with 28 flights each way between Salalah and Muscat since July 1. These flights will run until September 15. Direct flights are also operating between Dubai and Salalah.

Lakshmi Kothaneth