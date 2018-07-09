Salalah ready with nature’s bounty

Muscat: As Dhofar Municipality gears up for the Salalah Tourism Festival 2018 to commence tomorrow, the city is all set to receive the visitors with one of its best monsoon seasons.

There have been some years where the land waited for the monsoon season to arrive when the festival began. But not this year – Salalah is decked up in greenery with mist and drizzle. These are the features summer visitors to Salalah look out for as major destination.

“There is nothing else to substitute to the ‘Salalah’ experience,” said Yousuf al Balushi who is currently enjoy his trip to Salalah. “The temperature is under 26. I see a lot of visitors from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. A visitor from Saudi Arabia told me that he has been coming to Salalah for the last six years and this year his relatives have joined him as well and they are a team of eleven. According to him Salalah is not just about the weather but also about the tourism infrastructure.

There are lot of activities for children in Aiteen. Most importantly I cannot see any traces of Mekunu,” said Yousuf al Balushi.

Oman Air has brought in extra flights with 28 flights each way between Salalah and Muscat since July 1st until September 15th. There are also flights operating directly between Dubai and Salalah.

The summer escape is enjoying a full monsoon which arrived early this year. And that also means farms are ready too because one of the significant parts of visiting Dhofar in the summer is enjoying the nature’s bounty.

No trip to Salalah is complete without purchasing sacks of fruits of Salalah farms on return after the holidays. As days progress there would be more variety of fruits available. For now the stalls are filled with a range of bananas and coconuts the popular crops of Dhofar as well as other fruits as mangoes and pineapples.

The regular buses operating within Oman and between GCC countries will have brisk business transporting cartons of fruits. In most cases the fruit stall themselves would be able to assist with the cartons.