Salalah festival likely from July 11

SALALAH, May 25 – The Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) 2019 is likely to start from July 11 and continue till August 22. Rest of the programmes and the festival calendar are expected to be announced later.

Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, hinted at the dates during a meeting in which he expressed Dhofar Municipality’s keenness to add new elements to the STF and make it more attractive for visitors.

The festival would be an added advantage for those who have not yet made to Salalah during khareef (monsoon) season, as it would be good time for them to enjoy Eid al

Adha holiday in Salalah during peak season.

The chairman of Dhofar Municipality said the officials were reviewing the preparations, which would gather pace soon after Ramadhan and

Eid holidays.

The festival is held to commemorate the khareef season, which as per the official calendar starts on June 21 and continues till mid-September.

It attracts a large number of tourists from the neighbouring GCC countries as also from other Middle Eastern countries due to the rare phenomenon of fog and light rains all through the season. Over the years the festival has earned the reputation of one of the best summer destinations in whole of the Middle East.

The festival features a vast array of events, including aerobatic activities, skills games, kids programmes, music and folklore, birds and animals house activities, computerised shooting centre, cartoon characters, circus and

acrobatic shows, soiree, riding camels and horses and video games, to name a few.

Related