Saham lead first leg of Cadet and Junior TT meet

Muscat: Saham Club lead the first leg of the two-legged Cadet and Junior table tennis tournament organised by Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC), that concluded on Saturday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts.

Saham led both the categories, cadet and junior, and they got eight points in Cadet category while Ibri Club were second with six points in their kitty. Al Ittifaq Club finished third with six points as well.

In the Junior section, Saham lead the group with 10 points while Dhofar were second with nine points and Al Ittifaq Club ended third with eight points.

A total of seven clubs participated in the tournament. In the cadet category, there were five clubs, Nizwa, Samayil, Saham, Ibri and Ittifaq. In the junior category, Nizwa, Samayil, Saham, Dhofar, Ittifaq and Shabab completed the draw. Around 46 players from all seven clubs played in both cadet and junior categories.

Oman National Head Coach, Mohammad Atoum said: “This edition of tournament is slightly different than last year. We allowed each club to take one professional player (staying in Oman) to be part of this tournament. This allowed local players to taste tough competition and gain good experience from professional players”. He added: “this tournament was a valuable chance to evaluate the performance of players after Oman Junior and Cadet Open in Muscat in February and keep following up with technical and physical status of players”.

“In Saham club, we are providing a good platform for all players to grow successfully in table tennis” Abdullah al Zaabi, head coach of Saham, said.

“I would like to thank ORPIC Company for their regular support to table tennis in Saham club for last four years. This support come out with better results for Saham club in table tennis specially in cadet and junior categroies”. Al Zaabi thanked fathers of all players for their positive contribution in order to get top results in all tournament and competitions,’’ he added.

