SAF Museum opens to visitors to mark International Museums Day

Muscat: The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Museum opens before visitors from April 22 to 24, 2019 from 8am to 5pm to mark the International Museums Day.

SAF Museum management is keen to provide the opportunity for the public to view the museum’s rich heritage of Oman and exhibits on the evolution of the SAF, the attention accorded by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, through a collection of manuscripts, models and weapons that narrate the Omani military history.

On this occasion, SAF Museum organises an exhibition entitled “Our Museums for Our Generations” in which most museums in Oman take part, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and the National Museum Committee. –ONA