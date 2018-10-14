Russian airline gets nod for Moscow-Salalah services

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) today approved the Russian airline Nordwind to operate 16 tourist flights from Moscow to Salalah.

Services will be operated from October 15 until end of March 2019.

Nordwind Airlines is a Russian scheduled and charter airline, headquartered in Moscow with its main hub at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Nordwind Airlines operates service between airports in Russia and holiday destinations around the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean.