Rusayl-Nizwa road to get additional lanes

MUSCAT: The Tender Board has assigned the project of adding the third and fourth lanes to the Rusayl-Nizwa dual carriageway to Galfar Engineering and Contracting Company with a value of RO 86.28 million for an implementation period of 912 days, 60 days for initial supplies.

The company announced in its disclosure on Wednesday through the website of the Muscat Securities Market that the Tender Board assigned the tender No 10/2018 for the addition of the third and fourth lanes to the Rusayl-Nizwa road from the intersection of Muscat Expressway to the intersection of Al Sharqiyah Road /Part I/according to the letter of the Ministry of Transport and Communications dated May 8, indicating that the ministry will inform it about the day of commencing work. — ONA

Related