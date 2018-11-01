Rules governing Land Transport Law issued

MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, said that the regulations governing the January-released Land Transport Law were issued, in addition to holding several meetings to reach best practices and methods to implement these regulations.

“The mechanisms that have been put in place to implement the regulation of the law, whether it relates to buses, trucks, taxis and other transport vehicles. The implementation mechanism of the regulation gives the private sector the opportunity to implement a wide range of mechanisms,” he said at a press conference held at the ministry on Thursday,

Salim bin Mohammed al Nu’aimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications for Transport, said that the objectives of the executive regulations of the Road Transport Law are to raise the efficiency of the land transport system in the logistics sector through planning and organising land transport services in various governorates of the Sultanate, in addition to regulating the labour market in the transport sector, as well as enhancing the level of Omanisation and regulation of the public transport sector to meet the requirements of the tourism sector.

He pointed out that the regulation also aims to protect the infrastructure, reduce the financial consequences of maintenance, reduce the abuses that negatively affect the safety of road users and to create a database of workers in the sector to serve the efforts of continuous development of the logistics sector. — ONA

