MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has issued a Royal pardon to 298 prisoners convicted of different cases. An official at Royal Oman Police (ROP) said the Royal pardon included 298 prisoners of whom 140 are non-Omanis. The Royal pardon coincides with the 48th National Day and the Holy Prophet Birthday (PBUH) 1440 AH. — ONA

