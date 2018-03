Muscat: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, on Wednesday received Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer, Defence Senior Adviser for the Middle East Affairs in the United Kingdom and his accompanying delegation. Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer also met Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj. The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

In a separate meeting, Major General Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer reviewed the preparations for the Swift Sword (3) exercise, which will take place in the Sultanate next October between the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the British Armed Forces. The meeting was attended by RAO senior officers and the Military Attaché at the UK Embassy in Muscat.

— ONA

