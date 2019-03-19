Local 

Royal Office Minister receives GCC commander

Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office received Lt Gen Eid bin Awad al Shalawi, Commander of the GCC Unified Military Command (UMC), in Muscat on Tuesday. Gen Al Nuamani praised the 10th Joint Exercise of the Peninsula Shield, which was recently conducted in Saudi Arabia. Lt Gen Al Shalwai stressed keenness of the GCC Unified Military Command to boost military cooperation between the GCC countries. The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

