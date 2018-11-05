Royal Navy marks Annual Day

Al Musannah: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) celebrated its Annual Day in a ceremony held at Said Bin Sultan Naval Base on Monday . The ceremony was presided over by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health. The ceremony also included the passing out parade of a new batch of officers. The ceremony began with performing the military salute to the chief guest. Then, the chief guest inspected the first column of the protocols guard. The chief guest pinned long-service and good-conduct medals on RNO commissioned and non-commissioned officers. He also handed over awards to top graduates of the Sultan Qaboos Navy Academy.

The parade column performed a military show by staging slow and regular march before the main dais. The RNO Music Band performed a musical show. Then, the participants at the parade took the oath of loyalty and proclaimed thrice Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The ceremony was attended by commanders of the Sultan Armed Forces (SAF), military and security departments, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’ shura, Governors, Walis, members of the Municipal Council in the Governorates of North and South Al Batinah, senior officers at SAF, military and security departments, military attachés at embassies in Muscat, parents of the graduates and RNO personnel. Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, RNO Commander, pinned long-service and good-conduct medals and appreciation certificates to RNO distinguished personnel.

Minister Dr Saeedi praised the parade while presiding over the ceremony by saying “I feel proud to see professionalism and harmony during the parade by RNO personnel. I congratulate all RNO personnel on this occasion. I also use this opportunity to extend sincere greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the occasion of the 48th Glorious National Day, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant His Majesty good health, wellbeing and a long life, and Oman with progress and welfare”. — ONA

