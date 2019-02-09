Local Main 

Royal Hospital to launch new system for appointments

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: To develop and improve the quality of medical services provided to the community, The Royal Hospital in Muscat will launch a new system for doctor’s appointments from February 27. The hospital has urged everyone to help make the implementation of this new system a success to serve the patient effectively. It may be noted that several out-patients referred from the various regional hospitals in the Sultanate and from healthcare facilities in the capital attend the various specialist clinics at the hospital each day.

You May Also Like

Sultanate to launch Oman Physical Activity Day

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate to launch Oman Physical Activity Day

Low-carb diet better when it includes more vegetables, nuts

Oman Observer Comments Off on Low-carb diet better when it includes more vegetables, nuts

CBSE makes health, PE education mandatory

Oman Observer Comments Off on CBSE makes health, PE education mandatory