Royal Hospital opens foot overbridge

MUSCAT: The Royal Hospital inaugurated on Thursday the foot overbridge connecting the main building of the hospital to the specialised centres affiliated to the hospital (the National Diabetes & Endocrine Centre, National Hyperbaric Centre and National Genetic Centre and Molecular Imaging Centre, Bausher Health Polyclinic and Department of Blood Bank Services).

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Sultan bin Ya’rub al Busiady, Adviser of the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, in the presence of Shaikh Suhail bin Salim Bahwan al Mukhaini and Dr Qasim bin Ahmed al Salmi, Director General of Royal Hospital, along with medical and administrative staff of the hospital.

The foot overbridge, donated by Shaikh Suhail bin Salim Bahwan al Mukhaini, has been built on an area of 333 m sq. It is 3 metres wide and 111 metres long and bulit a at cost of over RO 1 million. The foot overbridge is a roofed and air-conditioned bridge, with three entrances and exits; it can be accessed from both sides by lifts and staircases. It also has security-alarm systems, and firefighting system and three emergency stairs.

The bridge is built entirely of steel, aluminium and glass facades with state-of-the-art safety and comfort features.

