Royal Decrees endorse petroleum agreements

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Thursday issued three Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 47/2019 endorses the petroleum agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Occidental Oman LLC for Block 51, signed on December 16, 2018.

Article 1 of the Royal Decree ratifies the above-mentioned oil agreement.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue.

Royal Decree No 48/2019 endorses the petroleum agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, Occidental Oman LLC and Oman Oil Company for Exploration and Production LLC for Block No 65, signed on December 16, 2018.

Article 1 ratifies the above-mentioned oil agreement.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue.

Royal Decree No 49/2019 endorses the petroleum agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Occidental Oman LLC for Block 72, signed on February 28, 2019.

Article 1 ratifies the above-mentioned oil agreement.

Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue. — ONA

Related