Head stories 

Royal Decrees endorse petroleum agreements

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Thursday issued three Royal Decrees.
Royal Decree No 47/2019 endorses the petroleum agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Occidental Oman LLC for Block 51, signed on December 16, 2018.
Article 1 of the Royal Decree ratifies the above-mentioned oil agreement.
Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue.
Royal Decree No 48/2019 endorses the petroleum agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, Occidental Oman LLC and Oman Oil Company for Exploration and Production LLC for Block No 65, signed on December 16, 2018.
Article 1 ratifies the above-mentioned oil agreement.
Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue.
Royal Decree No 49/2019 endorses the petroleum agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and Occidental Oman LLC for Block 72, signed on February 28, 2019.
Article 1 ratifies the above-mentioned oil agreement.
Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the date of issue. — ONA

You May Also Like

School bus drivers-girls’ affairs spark concerns

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on School bus drivers-girls’ affairs spark concerns

Fulk Al Salamah begins East Africa voyage on HM’s orders

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fulk Al Salamah begins East Africa voyage on HM’s orders

Frequent vacations help de-stress and good for your heart

Oman Observer Comments Off on Frequent vacations help de-stress and good for your heart