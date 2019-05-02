Royal Decree promulgates Cultural Heritage Law

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Thursday issued three Royal decrees as follows:

Royal Decree No 35/2019 promulgates the Cultural Heritage Law after the statute had been presented before the Council of Oman (Majlis Oman).

Article (1) states that the Cultural Heritage Law attached to this decree shall be enforced.

Article (2) stipulates that the Minister of Heritage and Culture shall issue the executive regulation (bylaw) for the Cultural Heritage Law within one year from its date, as well as necessary decisions for enforcing its provisions. Till the issuance of the bylaw and decisions, the existing regulations and decisions shall continue to be implemented, but without prejudice to the provisions of the (new) law.

Article (3) cancels the National Heritage Protection Law promulgated under Royal Decree No 6/80, as well as all that contradicts the Cultural Heritage Law or contravenes its provisions.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 36/2019 amends some provisions of the Capital Market Law.

Article (1) replaces the text of Article (52) of the Capital Market Law, promulgated under Royal Decree No 80/98, by the following text:

“The Board of Directors of the Authority shall be formed under a decision of the Council of Ministers pursuant to the Minister’s proposal. The membership of the board shall be 4 years, renewable for one term or a number of similar terms.”

Article (2) cancels all that contradicts this decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 37/2019 transfers the specialisation (prerogatives) of preserving geological heritage to the Ministry of Heritage and Culture.

Article (1) states that the Ministry of Heritage and Culture shall undertake the specialisation (prerogatives) of preserving geological heritage and that the ministry shall devise measures necessary for its protection, the prerogatives being transferred to the Ministry from the Public Authority of Mining.

Article (2) states that records, obligations and assets associated with geological heritage shall be transferred from the Public Authority for Mining to the Ministry of Heritage and Culture.

Article (3) states that the Minister of Heritage and Culture and the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Authority for Mining shall issue the decisions necessary for the enforcement of this decree.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication.

— ONA