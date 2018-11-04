Royal Cavalry’s Al Mubher wins in Abu Dhabi

MUSCAT: Al Mubher of Royal Cavalry won the second race of the opening round of horse racing season of Emirates which was held in Abu Dhabi racecourse. The race was for pure Arabian and ran for 1,400 metres. Stallion Al Mubher, ridden by Saif al Bulushi, could beat one of the favourite stallion Somoud, owned by Yas Horse Racing Management LLC, and ridden by Richard Mullen. Emir De Carrere, owned by Al Wasl Racing and ridden by Ben Curtis came third in the same race.

