Royal Cavalry set for World Equestrian Games

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT, July 28 –

The Royal Cavalry of Oman (RCO) is on a high after eight riders and 10 horses from RCO secured spots at the World Equestrian Games 2018 in Tryon, USA, from September 11 to 23.

The Omani riders qualified to the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) after they registered top points in different championships held in European countries.

Rider Hisham al Farsi on Venus qualified to the World Games after heading Lener international race for 160 km in France which was organised by the FEI. Rider Ahmed al Hamdani on Tagzoh, Saleh al Balushi on Race and Hussain al Farsi on Rafal De Karier finished on top spot of Monpazier international race in France for 160 km.

Rider Ali al Farsi on Khanjar qualified to the world championship at French Florac Endurance Race in France for 160 km. Rider Mahmood al Fori on Dalelah, Adil al Balushi on Rafal and Faisal al Farsi on Kara recorded good result finishing as top three at FEI Babenhausen Endurance Race in Germany for 160 km.

Ten horses of Royal Cavalry qualified to the World Games namely: Venus, Tagzouh, Race, Dalelah, Rafal, Kara, Rafal De Karier, Touskan and Ondeia.

“Royal Cavalry are now positioned at the top of horse races internationally. All the achievements recorded by the Royal Cavalry are reflecting the care by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on horse racing. His Majesty laid its foundation and established its principles as we have a track record of global achievements. All these achievements are coming within the Blessed Renaissance of the Sultanate,” Brigadier General Abdulrazak al Shahwarzi, the Commander of the Royal Cavalry of Oman, said.

Royal Cavalry are the holders of bronze medal at the World Cup of Endurance in United Kingdom in 2012. Also, horse (Maysoor) form Royal Cavalry topped in many international horse races. Royal Cavalry were crowned with the best of Arabian horse owners title in the UK in 2017 as all the horses of Royal Cavalry topped the races that were held in race tracks in the UK specially in level one and two. The competitions were very high between the participated horses from different parts of the world.

Nafees won the UK derby title at Donkaster race track. Riyam won the first place at Newbury race track. Salfeen al Mori topped and Karamah finished second during Dubai International Races in Newbury race track, which is specialised for horses ranked as first level.

The official France horse races ‘France Galop’ announced statistics in their media channels, the top results of Royal Cavalry’s horses in different races held in France.

Saqar won the first place for three times while Salfeen al Mori for two times. Kareema, Nafees, Worood, Jakeeri Safanat and Folkan De Close have won one title each.

Royal Cavalry recorded top achievement last month by winning at Spain Polo Championship organised by Santa Mariya Spain club. The championship featured different top teams from Europe but Royal Cavalry finished at the top.