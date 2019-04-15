Oman Sport Sports 

Royal Cavalry rider finishes second at endurance race in France

Oman Observer

The Royal Cavalry team took part at the endurance race (Two star) for a distance of 120 km recently. The race which was held at the Kombeen city in France featured four stages. The first stage was for 32 km while the second stage was for 30 km. The distance of third stage was 28 km while the fourth and last round was for 30 km. As many as 40 riders participated in the race and Omani rider Saleh Salim al Balushi on Steak horse from Royal Cavalry was positioned in the second place.

You May Also Like

India eye confidence boost against Windies ahead of Australia tour

Oman Observer Comments Off on India eye confidence boost against Windies ahead of Australia tour

Pochettino faces acid test after Spurs’ transfer woes

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pochettino faces acid test after Spurs’ transfer woes

Solanke blasts England into U-20 World Cup final

Oman Observer Comments Off on Solanke blasts England into U-20 World Cup final