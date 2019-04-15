Royal Cavalry rider finishes second at endurance race in France

The Royal Cavalry team took part at the endurance race (Two star) for a distance of 120 km recently. The race which was held at the Kombeen city in France featured four stages. The first stage was for 32 km while the second stage was for 30 km. The distance of third stage was 28 km while the fourth and last round was for 30 km. As many as 40 riders participated in the race and Omani rider Saleh Salim al Balushi on Steak horse from Royal Cavalry was positioned in the second place.

