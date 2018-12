Muscat: The Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) celebrated the Armed Forces Day which falls on December 11 and the Day of Retirees which falls on December 7 every year, at the Al Seeb Air Base on Monday.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, took the salute from the Rafo personnel during the parade.

Rafo team staged a parachute performance followed by a show by F-16 fighter jets.

The chief guest and commanders toured an exhibition, which includes a number of aircraft, weapons and equipment used by Rafo.

The exhibition reflected the modernisation and development witnessed by Rafo in the blessed era of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Air Vice Marshall Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman, said: “ On this occasion, I would like to renew pledge and loyalty to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.”

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), commanders of the SAF Corps, members of State Council, under-secretaries, senior officers of SAF, Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), Royal Oman Police (ROP), senior retired officers, Wali of Al Seeb, officers and Rafo personnel.

— ONA