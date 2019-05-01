Rose hopes to rebound at Quail Hollow

Washington: World number two Justin Rose returns to action this week for the first time since he shockingly missed the cut at the Masters, saying he’s “excited” about the rest of the golf season.

“I feel like there’s a bit of a refocus and rededication and remotivation that I found in the last week or two,” Rose said on Tuesday as he looked ahead to Thursday’s start of the US PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’m excited about what I can rebuild going forward for the rest of the season.”

Rose was ranked number one in the world when he arrived at Augusta National for the first major championship of the season.

He failed to break par in either of the first two rounds, missing the cut for the first time in 14 Masters appearances.

He said a jam-packed March schedule — after he opted not to play a tournament in February —had ultimately left him too tired to play his best at Augusta.

“I kind of came out of that month not playing as well as I would have hoped,” Rose said. “The Florida Swing became a bit of a struggle and a bit of a grind.”

He said he would change his approach for the next major of the year, starting with next month’s PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in New York.

He plans to use the same approach he used before his 2013 US Open victory at Merion. — AFP

Related