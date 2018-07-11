ROP to open Taqa Police Station on July 16

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will celebrate the opening of the Taqa Police Station in Dhofar on July 16, Monday. The opening ceremony will be held under the auspices of His Excellency Shaikh Salem Bin Mustahil Al Maashani, Advisor to the Diwan of the Royal Court, in the presence of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsen Al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, honourable members of the State Council, members of Majlis Al Shura, senior officers of the Royal Oman Police, military and security services, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

