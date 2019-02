Muscat: 27 motorcycles were seized in Al Dakhiliya Governorate.

The 27 motorcycles seized by Al Dakhiliya Police Command were all either unregistered or unlicensed, or were being operated in a reckless or unsafe manner on public roads in the wilayats of Nizwa and Izki.

Citizens and residents urged to cooperate with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to cut this phenomenon, which is considered the cause of some fatal traffic accidents in the country.