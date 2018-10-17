ROP make arrests in expat murder case

Muscat: The ROP’s department of Criminal Investigation in Dhofar, in cooperation with the Al Wusta Police, arrested suspects in a case related to the murder of an Asian expatriate, where a person was also injured, a statement said.

ROP said the case was unearthed when the injured victim locked inside a room sought help from the passing pedestrians.

ROP said it received notification that a person was being held in a locked room. After managing to break open the room, the officers not only found that the injured person was badly beaten, they found another person beaten to death with a piece of wood.

The legal proceedings against them are being completed in preparation for their referral to the judicial authorities.