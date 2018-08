MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police has arrested 81 infiltrators for entering the Sultanate without valid documents. ROP also deported 116 people from across the Sultanate during last week after coordinating with the concerned embassies. ROP urged citizens and residents to corporate with the police to combat the infiltration. ROP requested people to contact via the hot line 9999 or heading to the nearest police station to report any infiltration. — ONA

