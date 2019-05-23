ROP clarifies on amendment of Civil Status Law

Muscat—The Royal Oman Police said on its Twitter handle that they have been following up the messages trending on social media regarding the decision No. 2019/128 on the amendment of some provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Civil Status Law.

Meanwhile, the ROP clarified that this decision aimed at regulating networking of the civil status system with the relevant authorities. The authority confirmed that such system will facilitate the processing of transactions with no effect on services and fees offered by the ROP to both citizens and residents.

The Royal Oman Police called on citizens and residents to take information from trusted sources to avoid rumours.