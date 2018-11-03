ROP announces new rules for visa renewal payments

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said the visa renewal fees will be charged from the Public Relations Officers (PROs) at the time of printing the form after completing the online application, effective from November 4. Fines charged for the delay in visa renewals should be paid at the same time.

Currently, PROs complete the visa applications and renewals online, print the completed form and then submit it to the Directorate General of Passports and Residency with attached documents. Fees are paid at that point of time.

PROs, however, are to still required to submit the application form along with attached documents, including the employee passports, at the Directorate General of Passports to get the visa stamped.