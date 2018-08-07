ROP and Indian Coast Guard renew cooperation

MUSCAT: Maj Gen Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Administrative and Financial Affairs, received in his office at the Police General Command on Tuesday Additional Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Coast Guard Commander for the Western Seaboard in the Republic of India, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and discussed means of cooperation between the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the Indian Coast Guard. The meeting was attended by the Commander of the ROP Coastguard Police. A session of talks was held between commanders of coastguard police of the Sultanate and India. The two sides discussed cooperation and coordination between them in the security and police fields particularly issues related to smuggling and infiltration. — ONA

