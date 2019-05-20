ROP adopts new technology

MUSCAT, MAY 20 – The Royal Oman Police Aviation — for the first time — used an innovative new technology for rescue operations in the night at rain-hit areas. Night Endoscopes known as Night Vision System (NVG) facilitated 75 per cent of the search, rescue, ambulance, patrols and other night operations by the ROP. A total of six rescue operations were executed by the ROP and transferred four patients from Wadi Bani Khalid to Ibra Hospital on Saturday. On Sunday, six people were rescued in Wadi Suror and three in Wadi al Aqq and all are in good health.

A citizen was also transferred to Seeq in Al Kamil W’al Wafi after falling from a mountain and taken to Sur Hospital for treatment.

Also, the search for the missing Asian family has been intensified. The ROP advised the general public to exercise extreme caution and not to cross wadis or before making sure it is safe. Motorists have been told to exercise caution, speed down, and not to risk crossing the wadis and leaving sufficient safe distance between vehicles. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Regional Municipality and Water Resources, said that the highest quantity of water was registered in Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate with about (58 mm) and (57 mm) in Samayil in Al Dakhiliyah, and in North al Batinah, the quantity reached (51 mm) in Suhar (48 mm) and in Rustaq in South al Batinah, followed by Muttrah (19 mm), (19 mm) in Sinaina in Buraimi and (12 mm) in Madha in Musandam.

The total amount of water held by dams reached (11.6224 million cubic metres). In Sur, the flood protection dam held (0.5 million cubic metres), In Al Amerat, the Lower Sereen dam for groundwater held (0.0856 million cubic metres) and Al Khoudh dam held 3.91 million cubic metres and in Qarayat, Dayqah dam held (1.4 million cubic metres). In Al Qabil, the dam was filled with a quantity of 0.44 million cubic metres. In Izki, Imti dam held (0.0628 million cubic metres) and Goul dam in Al Hamra held an amount of 0.335 million cubic metres. In Nizwa, Ma’iden dam held an amount of 0.278 million cubic metres and Tanuf held 0.600 million cubic metres.

