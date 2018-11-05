Romanian PM opens embassy in Muscat

Muscat: Viorica Dancila, Romanian Prime Minister, opened the embassy of Romania in Muscat on Monday. Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, said the PM’s visit will be followed by more bilateral engagements in culture, trade, economy, tourism and education. He added that meetings of businessmen in both countries will he held to exchange ideas and develop knowledge about investment and industrial opportunities available for both sides. The opening ceremony of the embassy was attended by Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, and officials.

A pact on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports was signed between the governments of the Sultanate and Romania at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry on Monday. The agreement was signed by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy and Teodor Melescanu, Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs. The minister highlighted the importance of deepening ties between the Sultanate and Romania. He said the visit of the Romanian delegation will promote cooperation between the two countries. He hailed the stability and security in the Sultanate, and praised the role of Oman in international politics. — ONA