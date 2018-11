Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila arrived in Muscat on Saturday on a three-day official to the Sultanate. The Prime Minister and her delegation were received by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education (Head of the Mission of Honour), Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat. — ONA

