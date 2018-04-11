ROHM takes part in Intl Opera Awards 2018

LONDON: The Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) took part in sixth International Opera Awards 2018, as a special sponsor. ROHM was represented by HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant-Secretary-General for the Office of Deputy Prime Minster for Cabinet Affairs and member of the ROHM Board of Directors.

During the event, he delivered a speech and handed over the best female singer award to Swedish soprano Malin Byström.

The award ceremony was organised by Mothers Group in cooperation with BBC Radio3 and Opera Magazine at the London Coliseum.

The event was presented by a number of renowned opera starts accompanied by opera performances including the Petroc Trelawny of BBC.

Commenting on the participation at this international event, HH Sayyid Kamil said it is a pleasure and honour of ROHM to play a role in this prestigious ceremony which recognises excellence in all opera fields.

He added that this participation translates vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos who believes that opera plays an important role in enhancing dialogue and understanding among cultures, as well as promoting friendship and peace.

He noted that art performances can create an atmosphere of harmony among various peoples because they provide the conducive environment that enhances and integrates communications among the different cultures.

BBC will also air on April 15, Sunday at 7.30 pm local time. The event will be a special 90-minute long programme. — ONA

