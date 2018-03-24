RO 4,200 fine for selling expired cake

Staff Reporter –

Muscat, March 24 –

Three people were fined RO 4,200 for selling cakes that were past their expiry date in a school canteen.

The trio was convicted by a Court of First Instance in Oman and ordered to pay the fine for violation of Consumer Protection Act.

The Department of Consumer Protection in Izki received a complaint saying the school canteen had sold cakes with no expiry date mentioned in the label. Some products were past their expiry date.

These products were seized and measures taken to trace the suppliers that had sold them to the canteen.

On completion of probe, the case was transferred to the Department of Public Prosecution in Izki, which referred the accused to the Court of First Instance in Izki.

The court convicted the trio of providing consumers with incorrect information about the goods.

It fined the third defendant RO 200. The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has called upon all merchants and suppliers to abide by the provisions of the Consumer Protection Law.

