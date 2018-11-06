RNO officer gets Italian award

Muscat: The military attaché of the Italian Embassy in Muscat organised a ceremony on the occasion of the Italian Armed Forces Day on Monday. The guest of honour at the event was Commodore Mohammed bin Ahmed al Lamki, Commander of the Signal Corps of the Sultan’s Armed Forces. The event was attended by Federica Favi, the accredited Italian Ambassador to the Sultanate, senior officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), ambassadors and military attachés of other countries, and businessmen. Officer Cadet Mohammed bin Juma al Khatri of the Royal Navy of Oman was presented Marine Dagger Award, which is granted by the Italian Navy to talented navy officers. Al Khatri also received the Admiral Award as the best international student at the UK’s Royal Navy College in 2018. — ONA

