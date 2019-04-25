RNO conducts naval exercise

MUSCAT: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), has visited the site of the naval exercise (Sea Lion) being carried out by the RNO in the Sea of ​​Oman with the

participation of a number of its naval vessels. The drill will continue until May 3.

The Commander was briefed about the course of the exercise and its various activities designed to achieve desired objectives.

The exercise provides an opportunity for exchange of experiences among the crews of the participating vessels.

The RNO Commander was accompanied by a number of senior officers of Sultan’s Armed Forces and other military and security forces.

The implementation of this exercise comes within the framework of the annual training plans of the RNO in order to maintain the readiness levels of its fleet and personnel in various maritime operations and in line with the national tasks entrusted to it.

