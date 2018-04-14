Local 

RNO CHIEF INSPECTS NAVAL EXERCISE

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), and a number of senior officers of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), RNO, the Royal Guard of Oman and the Royal Oman Police (ROP), visited the site of the naval exercise (Sea Lion 2018) executed by RNO in the Arabian Sea, with air support from RAFO. The Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman and senior officers were briefed on the progress of the exercise, the activities of the exercise, ways and means and methods of implementation to achieve the planned objectives. — ONA

