RNO celebrates Armed Forces Day

Musannah: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) celebrated at Said Bin Sultan Naval Base on Sunday the Armed Forces Day, which falls on December 11, and the Retirees Day, which falls on December 7, in a ceremony presided over by Dr Rasheed bin al Safi al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board.

He presented long service and good conduct medals on RNO personnel in appreciation of their long service and dedication in carrying out the national duty.

The chief guest and attendees viewed a musical performance staged by the RNO music band. He also viewed a tableau forming the logo of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) performed by the participants. The ceremony was attended by SAF Chief of Staff, senior commanders, members of State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, serving and retired officers, non-commissioned officers and personnel. — ONA





