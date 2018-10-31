‘Riyada Talk’ to connect entrepreneurs with investors

MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani (pictured), CEO of the Public Authority for SME development (Riyada), has revealed the launch of Riyada Talk “the first of its kind event in Oman”. It aims to directly connect entrepreneurs with investors. This event will be part of the 6th edition of Entrepreneurs’ Products Exhibition (Ebda’at Omaniya 6).

The exhibition will be held from November 21-25 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Commenting on the event, Al Ghassani said, “We seek to develop new ways of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises by promoting cooperation and partnership between them and other institutions, individual investors, and funding authorities. This can be achieved by showcasing their existing projects, economic viability, and feasible ideas to a group of business owners, investors and financing institutes.

“The event will include two parts — the first part will highlight inspirational stories of successful entrepreneurs. While the second part will consist of a competition, wherein investors or funding representatives will evaluate projects and choose the proposals they are interested in supporting through a grant, loan or partnership,” Al Ghassani added.

Related