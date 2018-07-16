Riyada begins Technical Support Initiative programme

Muscat: The Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada), in co-operation with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has launched the 2017/2018 Technical Support Initiative for SMEs, targeting 300 SME entrepreneurs through 10 different programmes.

The initiative aims at strengthening the principle of partnership and co-operation between Riyada, the private sector and SMEs. The initiative is designed to enable SMEs enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs to develop their projects on a sustainable basis.

ALMutajaredah Sulaiman ALMandhari, Director of Mentorship and Training Department, at Riyada, said: “The technical support programmes for SMEs is a pioneering initiative which came from Riyada to establishments that organize entrepreneurship programmes from the public, private and civil society sectors to present their visions in four key areas: Develop entrepreneurial skills for entrepreneurs, enhance the contribution of SMEs into ICV, provide professional services and encourage innovative enterprises. After studying the proposals provided by the implementing institutions, the analysis resulted in assigning work to four SMEs with the support of PDO.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Ghareebi, PDO’s External Affairs and Communication Manager, said: “Based on the principle of social responsibility and the importance of the entrepreneurship sector, PDO is pleased to support SMEs through the technical support programmes provided by Riyada that will empower and build the capabilities of entrepreneurs in managing their own projects. We, at the company, strive to play an active part in contributing to the development of the entrepreneurship sector in the Sultanate and to support national capacity building programmes.”

The SME programme for 2017/2018 includes ten initiatives implemented by four specialized SMEs: Al Tumouh al Shamikh, Law and Life and Tamouh for Studies, Consultancy, Training and Injaz for Development. The Tamouh Al Shamikh Centre will implement three training programmes: technical skills for mobile phone maintenance, project planning and marketing strategy, strategic planning and action plans. The Law and Life establishment will implement three programmes: the commercial legislations for entrepreneurial, tender and contract management workshop, successful contract negotiation workshop and crisis management. Tamouh for studies and consultancy and training will implement two programmes of the technical support initiative, namely: external purchase management shipping, insurance, and customs clearance as well as an e-marketing programme. While Injaz Development will implement two programmes: product pricing mechanisms and negotiation skills.

It is worth mentioning that Riyada seeks to provide a full range of technical, training and advisory services to entrepreneurs in order to enhance the competitiveness of existing businesses and enable them to manage their enterprises efficiently and enhance their role in creating job opportunities for job seekers.