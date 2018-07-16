‘Riyada’ begins technical subsidy for SMEs development

MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for SMEs Development ‘Riyada’, in cooperation with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), started implementing the 2017-2018 technical subsidy programme for the development of SMEs. The programme targets 300 entrepreneurs.

The initiative aims at enhancing partnership between ‘Riyada’, SMEs and the private sector in a bid to empower entrepreneurs and help them develop their projects in a sustainable way.

The 2017-2018 initiative includes 10 programmes that are implemented by four SMEs namely ‘Al Tamooh Al Shamikh Center, the Law and Life Establishment, Tamooh Studies, Consultancy and Training for Development Establishment.

Al Tamooh Al Shamikh Center will implement three training programmes on mobile phones maintenance, project strategies and marketing plans, and strategic planning and action plans.

The Law and Life Establishment will implement three programmes namely the commercial legislations for entrepreneurs, the tenders and contracts management, the successful negotiation for contracts and legal crisis management.

Tamooh Studies, Consultancy and Training Establishment will implement two programmes on managing foreign purchases, shipping, insurance and custom clearance, in addition to e-marketing programme.

Injaz Development will implement two programmes on the product pricing mechanism and negotiation skills. — ONA

