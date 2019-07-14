Ride the organic beauty trend — go natural!

In recent years, attention to specific formulations behind popular beauty brands has increased. Consumers who previously just picked their favourite brand of lotion or shampoo off the shelves are now reading labels more carefully. Among the commonly mentioned ingredients are phthalates and parabens, which are listed, as part of what the Environmental Working Group (EWG) calls the “Dirty Dozen Endocrine Disruptors.”

Endocrine disruptors are often responsible for harmful disruptions in the delicate hormone balance, leading to health issues, such as reproductive disorders and lowered fertility. Studies have also linked the use of phthalates and parabens to an increase in cancers. Certain and other chemicals have been found to cause allergies and sensitivity.

As more people learn about the effects of what they put on their skin and hair, the demand for alternative choices has grown significantly. According to data from Nielsen, sales of personal care brands making natural claims grew 9 per cent last year. Another study revealed that 33 per cent of consumers indicated that they would like to buy products with natural and chemical-free attributes, and 30 per cent of the respondents reported increasing purchases of organic beauty products in the last year. There is clearly the potential for huge growth for producers who can develop naturally based alternatives to beauty products.

One such locally produced brand is Sacra, founded by an American couple — Robert and Rebecca. They discovered the healing and rejuvenating properties of Frankincense when looking for a solution to the digestive issues and skin rashes that Rebecca was grappling with. By incorporating frankincense into her daily routine, Rebecca was able to quit taking her prescription medications.

Encouraged by the results, the couple started researching other natural alternatives including 100 per cent pure essential oils, spices and herbs. It wasn’t long before they were able to create an entire range of products free of harmful ingredients like sulfates, parabens, petroleum by-products, artificial fragrance and preservatives.

The founder of Latafa, which claims to be the Sultanate’s first all-Omani organic body care brand has a somewhat similar beginning. Dr Rauhiya Rashid al Khaifi, set up Latafa almost a decade ago, in 2009, to meet the growing demand for natural beauty products in Oman. Narrating the story of how Latafa was born, Dr Rauhiya said, “in 2008, a member of my family developed Psoriasis as a result of a reaction to the soap being used. This sparked an interest to know more about the ingredients that go into making beauty products. Seeing the chemicals being used, I began looking for organic alternatives and couldn’t find any in Oman. I founded Latafa with the aim of sourcing and making available natural & organic cosmetics in Oman.”

In 2017, Latafa was relaunched with a range of products under its own brand. The products are specially produced in Italy, France and Turkey, solely for Latafa. Recounting her journey, Dr Rauhiya says, “we started with only 10 products and today we have close to 88 beauty and cosmetic products on offer. Besides our Latafa brand, we also supply products to Carrefour for their special organic sections. Looking forward, we hope to be able to open a manufacturing unit in Oman in the coming years,” she said.

Unlike Latafa, Sacra’s products are handmade in Oman, using sustainably sourced natural products. Among the key ingredients used in their soaps are camel milk and Frankincense.

Omani frankincense is the best of its kind in the world. It is naturally anti-inflammatory and full of beneficial skin properties that aid in reducing dark spots and prevent signs of ageing.

Speaking to the Observer, Robert said, “We incorporate the whole (Frankincense) resin and not just the essential oil. The resin contains a multitude of beneficial properties not found in the essential oil.”

Similarly, Camel milk is high in essential fatty acids and contains AHA’s which aid in cell turnover and increases collagen production. It aids in soothing skin irritations while lightening dark spots and giving skin a natural glow.

Usually, truly natural or organic products are produced in small quantities as they do not contain synthetic preservatives. On asked about the shelf life of Sacra’s organic products, Robert shared that, “We tell people to use our skin butter, hair and skin oil, eye roller, scrubs and aromatherapy rollers within 6 months of opening. Our soap and pure essential oils have a very long shelf life of several years.”

As consumers continue to examine what is in the products they put on their skin, zero-irritants are fast becoming a new standard. More and more users are now moving to the use of certified organic beauty products that provide a certain assurance based on the use of natural ingredients. Clearly, organic is the hottest trend in the beauty industry and it is here to stay!

BY MARY OOMMEN